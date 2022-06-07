Michael Clarke Missing, from St. Catherine

Fifty-seven-year-old Michael Clarke, otherwise called ‘Metro’ and ‘Mickey’, of Eltham Vista in Spanish Town, St. Catherine has been missing since Thursday, June 02.

He is of dark complexion, medium build and is about 163 centimetres (5 feet 4 inches) tall. Clarke’s left fist is also clenched.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that Clarke was last seen at home about 2:30 p.m., and has not been heard from since. When last seen, he was wearing a navy blue shirt, grey shorts and a pair of blue slippers.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Michael Clarke is asked to contact the Spanish Town Police 876-984-2305, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.