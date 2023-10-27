15-year-old Orando Junior Missing From, St. Catherine

October 26, 2023 – An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Orando Junior otherwise called ‘Bobby Six’ of Dam Head district, Spanish Town, St. Catherine has been missing since Monday, October 23. He is of brown complexion, slim build and about 165 centimeters (5 feet 5 inches) tall. Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that Orando was last seen at home about 2:00p.m. When last seen he was dressed in a dark green Polo shirt, plaid pants and a pair of black slippers. All efforts to locate him have proven futile. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Orando Junior is being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305, the 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station. No photograph of Orando Junior was made available at the time of this publication.