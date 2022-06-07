Elderly Man’s Burnt Remains Found in St. Andrew, Relative Named as Person of Interest

A male relative of an elderly man whose mutilated, burnt remains were discovered on Monday, June 06, in Cavaliers, Stony Hill, St. Andrew, has been identified as a person of interest.

The deceased has been identified as Derrick Lindsay, 77, of Brooks Level Road, Stony Hill in the parish.

Constant Spring Police have identified Mr. Lindsay’s nephew, Samuel Waldo, as a Person of Interest.

Police in Stony Hill say that Mr. Lindsay was reported missing around 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 4. Blood stains were found in Mr. Waldo’s home when the police went to look for him. The police and residents in the community started looking for Mr. Lindsay. Around 11 a.m., his burnt and dismembered body parts were found in bushes in the area.

Anyone with information that could help the police with their investigations is being asked to call the Constant Spring Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB) at 876-924-1421, call police 119 in an emergency, or go to the nearest police station.

In the meantime, Samuel Waldo is being urged to give himself in to authorities since all attempts to contact him have proved futile.