Two men have been charged with Possession of a Prohibited Weapon,
Unauthorized Possession of Ammunition, Possession of Prohibited Weapon with Intent to
Traffic and Trafficking Prohibited Weapon regarding an incident along Spanish Town Road,
Kingston 14 on Tuesday, October 31.
Charged are:
27-year-old Patrick Bishop, taxi operator of Tobias Street, Kingston 13
28-year-old Carlos Johns, delivery man of Tewari Crescent, Kingston Central.
Reports are that about 4:00 p.m., both men were travelling in a Toyota Probox motorcar when
they were stopped by the police and a search was conducted. One (1) Smith and Wesson .40
pistol with a magazine containing fourteen (14) .40 rounds was found. Both men were arrested
and on Wednesday, November 01 they were charged for the offences.
A court date is being finalised.
Two Men Faced With Multiple Charges, St Catherine
Two men have been charged with Possession of a Prohibited Weapon,