St. Catherine Woman Missing

Forty-eight-year-old Ann-Marie Williams of Jesse James Drive, Lauriston,
Spanish Town St. Catherine has been missing since Tuesday, November 07.
She is of brown complexion, slim build with black curly hair and about 168 centimeters (5 feet 6
inches) tall.
Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that Williams was last seen at a clinic in the parish. Her
mode of dress at the time is unknown. She has not been heard from since.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Ann-Marie Williams is asked to contact the Spanish Town
Police at 876 -984-2305, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.
No photograph was made available at the time of this publication.