St. Catherine woman missing

St. Catherine woman missing

Leave a Comment / By / December 11, 2023

Seventy-one-year-old Carmen Davis of Kitson Road, Westchester in
Portmore, St. Catherine has been missing since Saturday, December 09.
She is of brown complexion, slim build and about 150 centimetres (4 feet 11 inches) tall.
Reports from the Waterford Police are that about 10:00 a.m., Davis was last seen at home. Dress
in a lime green blouse and blue jeans skirt. All effort to locate her have been futile.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Carmen Davis is being asked to contact the Waterford Police
Police at 876-988-1763, the 119 Police Emergency number or the nearest police station.

Leave a Reply

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com

%d