St. Catherine woman missing

Seventy-one-year-old Carmen Davis of Kitson Road, Westchester in
Portmore, St. Catherine has been missing since Saturday, December 09.
She is of brown complexion, slim build and about 150 centimetres (4 feet 11 inches) tall.
Reports from the Waterford Police are that about 10:00 a.m., Davis was last seen at home. Dress
in a lime green blouse and blue jeans skirt. All effort to locate her have been futile.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Carmen Davis is being asked to contact the Waterford Police
Police at 876-988-1763, the 119 Police Emergency number or the nearest police station.
