17-year-old Ackeem Harris Missing From, St. Catherine

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 17-year-old Ackeem Harris of Jobs
Lane, St. Catherine who has been missing since Thursday, December 07.
He is of dark complexion, medium build and about 163 centimetres (5 feet) tall.
Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that about 6:30 p.m., Ackeem was last seen at home;
his mode of dress at the time went missing is unknown. All efforts to contact him have proven
futile.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Ackeem Harris is asked to contact the Spanish Town Police
at 876-984-2305, the Police 119 Emergency number, or the nearest police station.
No photograph was available at the time of this publication.