17-year-old Ackeem Harris Missing From, St. Catherine

17-year-old Ackeem Harris Missing From, St. Catherine

Leave a Comment / By / December 14, 2023

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 17-year-old Ackeem Harris of Jobs
Lane, St. Catherine who has been missing since Thursday, December 07.

He is of dark complexion, medium build and about 163 centimetres (5 feet) tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that about 6:30 p.m., Ackeem was last seen at home;
his mode of dress at the time went missing is unknown. All efforts to contact him have proven
futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Ackeem Harris is asked to contact the Spanish Town Police
at 876-984-2305, the Police 119 Emergency number, or the nearest police station.

No photograph was available at the time of this publication.

Leave a Reply

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com

%d