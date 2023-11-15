16-year-old Abigail McIntosh Missing from, St. Catherine

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Abigail McIntosh a
student of Windsor, Spanish Town St. Catherine who has been missing since on Monday,
November 13, 2023.
She is of dark complexion and slim build.
Reports from the Granville Police are that about 4:55 p.m., Abigail was last seen along Windsor
Road dressed in a navy blue tunic and light blue blouse. All efforts to locate her have proven
futile.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Abigail McIntosh is asked to contact the Spanish Town
Police at 876-984-2305, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.
A photograph of Abigail McIntosh was not available at the time of this publication.
