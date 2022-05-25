St James Man Wanted for Murder Begs for His Life After Being Arrested by Police

The St James police have finally arrested one of the most wanted men in the parish.

Nickeelo ‘Akelio’ Lewis was apprehended on Tuesday, May 24, after police intercepted a car he was traveling in along the Reading main road in Montego Bay.

Lewis, a resident of Lilliput in Saint James, was wanted for murder and shooting with intent.

Another passenger in the same Nissan Ad Wagon was also arrested.

A police source reported that Lewis wept openly as he pleaded with the officers to save his life.

Clive Wright, the deputy superintendent of police, identified Lewis as a person of interest three weeks ago.

The police allege that Lewis was involved in the January 4 shooting death of Chevaine Stephens, also known as ‘Alex,’ in Ocean Heights, Lilliput.