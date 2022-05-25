Two Men Killed in Westmoreland Motorcycle Crash

Two motorcyclists were killed in a collision on the Llandilo main road in Savanna-la-mar, Westmoreland on Tuesday, May 24.

One of the deceased has been identified as Roy Porter, a 67-year-old laborer from the Big Bridge district in the parish.

The other victim’s identity remains unknown.

According to authorities, Porter was riding a green 2020 Road Halk motorcycle along the highway towards Big Bridge shortly after 6:00 p.m.

The unidentified male, who was riding a Red Cheetah Special Edition motorcycle in the direction of Savanna-la-Mar, crossed a line of traffic and lost control of his bike when he reached a part of the Llandilo main road.

He then crashed with Porter’s bike, throwing both men from their motorcycles.

Porter died instantly from head and body injuries, while the unidentified male died in hospital.

 

