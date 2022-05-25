Kingston West Police List 11 More Wanted Men

Eleven more men are wanted by Kingston West Police in connection with major crimes committed in the division.

They are:

Kearon Angus, also known as ‘Kadula’ or ‘Dula,’ was last seen on Greenwich Park Road in Kingston 12. He is wanted for murder and shooting with intent.

Marlon Keating, last known address in Kingston is Upper Second Street. He has been charged with murder.

Romaine Wright, also known as ‘Rum Bar, last known address is Golden Heights, Denham Town, Kingston 14, and Glengoffe, St Catherine. He is wanted for murder.

Anthony Mathews, also known as “Littleman,” last known address is Bond Street in Kingston 14. He is wanted for shooting with intent.

A man only known as ‘Teacher.’ He is wanted for shooting with intent.

A man only known as “Platinum” or “Juba.” He is wanted for shooting with intent .

A man only known as ‘Elvis.’ He is wanted for murder.

A man only known as ‘Biggs.’ He is wanted for murder.

A man only known as ‘Enuh.’ He is wanted for murder.

A man only known as ‘Jason.’ He is wanted for murder.