Kingston West Police List 11 More Wanted Men
Eleven more men are wanted by Kingston West Police in connection with major crimes committed in the division.
They are:
- Kearon Angus, also known as ‘Kadula’ or ‘Dula,’ was last seen on Greenwich Park Road in Kingston 12. He is wanted for murder and shooting with intent.
- Marlon Keating, last known address in Kingston is Upper Second Street. He has been charged with murder.
- Romaine Wright, also known as ‘Rum Bar, last known address is Golden Heights, Denham Town, Kingston 14, and Glengoffe, St Catherine. He is wanted for murder.
- Anthony Mathews, also known as “Littleman,” last known address is Bond Street in Kingston 14. He is wanted for shooting with intent.
-
A man only known as ‘Teacher.’ He is wanted for shooting with intent.
-
A man only known as “Platinum” or “Juba.” He is wanted for shooting with intent.
- A man only known as ‘Elvis.’ He is wanted for murder.
-
A man only known as ‘Biggs.’ He is wanted for murder.
-
A man only known as ‘Enuh.’ He is wanted for murder.
-
A man only known as ‘Jason.’ He is wanted for murder.
-
A man only known as ‘Presi.’ He is wanted for murder.
They are required to turn themselves in by 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 26 to the Denham Town police.
Persons are being asked to contact the Denham Town Criminal Investigations Branch at 876-948-6443, Crime Stop at 311, or the nearest police station if they have any information concerning the whereabouts of these wanted men.