Kingston West Police List 11 More Wanted Men

Eleven more men are wanted by Kingston West Police in connection with major crimes committed in the division.

They are:

  • Kearon Angus, also known as ‘Kadula’ or ‘Dula,’ was last seen on Greenwich Park Road in Kingston 12. He is wanted for murder and shooting with intent.
  • Marlon Keating, last known address in Kingston is Upper Second Street. He has been charged with murder.
  • Romaine Wright, also known as ‘Rum Bar, last known address is Golden Heights, Denham Town, Kingston 14, and Glengoffe, St Catherine. He is wanted for murder.
  • Anthony Mathews, also known as “Littleman,” last known address is Bond Street in Kingston 14. He is wanted for shooting with intent.
  • man only known as ‘Teacher.’ He is wanted for shooting with intent.
  • man only known as “Platinum” or “Juba.”  He is wanted for shooting with intent.
  • A man only known as ‘Elvis.’ He is wanted for murder.
  • man only known as ‘Biggs.’  He is wanted for murder.
  • man only known as ‘Enuh.’  He is wanted for murder.
  • man only known as ‘Jason.’  He is wanted for murder.
  • man only known as ‘Presi.’ He is wanted for murder.

They are required to turn themselves in by 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 26 to the Denham Town police.

Persons are being asked to contact the Denham Town Criminal Investigations Branch at 876-948-6443, Crime Stop at 311, or the nearest police station if they have any information concerning the whereabouts of these wanted men.

