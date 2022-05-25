Foreign Exchange Market Remains Relatively Stable – BOJ

Jamaica’s foreign exchange market has remained relatively stable since the start of the year.

Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) Governor, Richard Byles, says this partly reflects actions taken by the BOJ, through its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), in response to the higher than targeted inflation out-turn.

The Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN) reports that inflation for the 12-month period, ending April 2022, was 11.8 per cent.

Speaking during the BOJ’s digital quarterly media briefing, on Tuesday, May 24, Mr. Byles said the MPC, which met earlier this month, voted to increase the policy rate by a further 50 basis points, to five per cent, effective May 20, 2022.

“This current decision has resulted in a cumulative increase in the policy rate of 450 basis points since October 2021 and has taken [it] close to the level that the Committee considers appropriate,” the Governor further indicated.

Mr. Byles said the Committee also took the decision to pursue other measures to contain Jamaican dollar liquidity expansion and maintain relative stability in the foreign exchange market.

The Governor said these actions contributed to the maintenance of stability in the exchange rate since the start of November 2021 and have been critical in preventing a further rise in inflation.

He said the Bank’s current decision is based on its forecast for further increases in inflation over the next two months before it begins to decline.

Mr. Byles said the Bank expects that the measures will continue to cause interest rates on deposits and loans to rise further, “making savings in Jamaican dollars more attractive, relative to foreign currency assets, and borrowing in Jamaican dollars more expensive”.

Meanwhile, the Governor advised that DTIs’ balance sheets have remained adequately capitalised and in compliance with prudent liquidity standards.

Mr. Byles also indicated that private-sector credit provided by DTIs has been growing, albeit at a relatively slow pace.

This, he pointed out, reflects the lagged effect of the pandemic on demand, particularly from businesses.