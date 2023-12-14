The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has made significant breakthrough
in the murder investigation of Ackeem Robinson, which occurred on Thursday, November 23,
2023, in Montego Bay, St. James.
Reports are that shortly after 2:00 p.m., that day, Ackeem Robinson, a 34-year-old vendor from
Burnt Savanna, St. Elizabeth, was attacked while sitting along Fustic Road in Montego Bay. A
lone assailant, alighting from a motorcycle, opened fire on Robinson, striking him in the head.
Despite the efforts of citizens who rushed him to Cornwall Regional Hospital, Robinson
succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.
The Montego Bay Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB), upon receiving the report, immediately
initiated a comprehensive investigation, utilizing CCTV footage and community canvassing. This
diligent investigative work led to the arrest of Tyrece Hunter, also known as Bobby, a 20-year-old
motorcycle mechanic from Johns Hall, St. James, on December 4, 2023.
Hunter was found in possession of the motorcycle used in the crime, which has been seized.
Following an interview with detectives, Hunter confessed to his involvement in the murder and
has been formally charged.
Additionally, the JCF is actively seeking one Andeno Burnett, also known as Deno, a 19-year-old
unemployed individual from Katty Lane, Erwin, St. James. Eight months ago, Burnett was
arrested and charged for Possession of a Prohibited Weapon and Unauthorized Possession of
Ammunition.
St. James Police Use CCTV To Crack Murder
