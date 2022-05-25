Seven Arrested Following Murder of St Catherine Man

The St. Catherine South police have arrested seven persons, in connection with the kidnapping and death of a man in the Bullet Tree, Old Harbour, St Catherine.

The bullet-riddled body of Javon Miller, a 24-year-old laborer, was discovered in a hole in the community on Sunday.

Miller, a resident of the community, had previously been reported missing.

Police investigations led to the arrest of seven people on suspicion of murder and abduction.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Mark Harris, who heads the Old Harbour Subdivision, said investigators are following up on strong leads in the case.