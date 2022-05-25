Seven Arrested Following Murder of St Catherine Man

24-year-old laborer Javon Miller

The St. Catherine South police have arrested seven persons, in connection with the kidnapping and death of a man in the Bullet Tree, Old Harbour, St Catherine.

The bullet-riddled body of Javon Miller, a 24-year-old laborer, was discovered in a hole in the community on Sunday.

Miller, a resident of the community, had previously been reported missing.

Police investigations led to the arrest of seven people on suspicion of murder and abduction.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Mark Harris, who heads the Old Harbour Subdivision, said investigators are following up on strong leads in the case.

 

 

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Nuh Frighten by Rhemii Ice (Audio Visual) 2022​

Smokey - Take The Pain (Official Video)

Rhemii Ice Recording Artiste

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com