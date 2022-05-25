Confession: Cheated with the Rich Sugar Demon

I experienced the saying ‘the love of money is the root of all evil’. I was married to my first love and first everything for 17 years. We started dating from I was going to high school and we used to share our resources because we didn’t have much growing up. We loved each other very much and did most things together. We both went to the same college and became teachers. We broke pooled our earnings together, got married, purchased a house and started our little family. The marriage produced two sons.

There was this woman at my workplace that I used to adore because she always dressed impeccable. I always wondered how a teacher could afford to dress that way. I would go in stores and look at fancy clothes but they were way out of my budget. I became obsessed with seeing my colleague that it turned to me badminding her. I started pressuring my husband for money to buy clothes and he would say we cannot afford at the moment.

I always heard about dating sites and ‘sugar daddies’ so I joined one. I met this man and luckily he was in Kingston. We agreed to meet up and I hid from work one day and went to meet him. We communicated our expectations which was him providing finances and me providing him comfort. He said he was too old (77 years old) for penetration but he liked to be petted. I was so happy with the arrangement. That day he gave me $50,000 and I remember going to the store and getting some nice clothes. The arrangement was very ‘sugary’ and I was feeling great. I would tell my husband lies about me doing extra classes to earn spending money. In those times, I would go visit my sugar. I would just have to rub him down and pleasure myself for him to see. I decided to open a private bank account to save my sugar money.

One day, Sugar brought me to a car dealership and asked which vehicle I would desire and I showed him. He said it was time I got a ride because he was tired of coming to pick me up. I know I couldn’t afford a vehicle much less those expensive ones so I just ignored him. Sugar told me that if I was willing to go to the next level, he was willing to satisfy more of my financial needs. The next level was spending nights with him. I really wanted a vehicle but how was I to leave my husband and 2 sons for overnight. I started telling lies about staying over my girlfriend for girl’s night because I was stressed out and my husband believed me and encouraged me to take relaxing breaks. Due to the fact that Sugar wasn’t penetrating me, I was still good sexually with my husband. I started spending 1 night per week at Sugar’s house in Jack’s Hill and one night he surprised me with the car that I pointed out at the dealership. He said the only requirement is that I must not bring my husband in the front seat; if he has to be in it, he should sit at the back opposite to me. That was no issue to me because it was tinted very dark and I thought they would never cross paths. I told my husband I got the vehicle on special and that I would be paying monthly installments for it. He was so excited and our 2 boys and us went for a drive out. I felt so good that I even allowed him to drive.

We went to celebrate in Kingston and were there having fun when I saw Sugar sitting at a table across from us. He sent me a text to meet him outside in his van in 5 minutes. It was the first since dating him that I felt scared. I told my husband I was going to the restroom and went outside in his van. I was met with a painful drag of my hair and a slap to my face. He said he knew I had my husband driving the car he bought me and he was upset. He warned me and said I should leave the restaurant and not be seen with my family near him again. He then handed me a gift box with a beautiful gold bangle and kissed my cheek he slapped. I went back to the restaurant and told my husband that it seems I got food poisoning as my face was getting swollen and painful so we left. I saw Sugar’s van outside and told my son to ride upfront with me and placed the other one behind me.

After that incident, the gifts started coming in more. I had to hide some of them from my husband at my home in the country. One day I came home from work and my husband said an old man stopped by looking for his kitten. We were there laughing because it sounded funny. He said the old man drove a nice van and to my surprise, he described Sugar’s van. I was so nervous. That night Sugar sent me a video of me giving his dead penis a blow job and demanded that I leave my husband or he will send it to him. All this time, he was secretly recording me. I just knew he was too good to be true. I started ignoring him and blocked him from my phone but he started playing rough. I went to a plaza one day and when I came out of the store, my vehicle was missing. He sent me a text to say he used his key to drive it away and I should meet him at his house. I took a taxi and went there and he used a belt to beat me like his child. I hated him so much but I wanted my ride back. I just soothe him down and kept apologizing. It was that time that I realized I sold my happiness for a demon. Things took a major twist as he started inviting over his friends to watch me caressing him and they would rub on my body and slap me all over my body. One time, he even had me on a leash crawling around naked in his house.

I had a little over 3 million saved in my ‘sugar account’ and decided I need to getaway. I applied for a teaching program overseas and got through. It was like God was on my side because the process was completed so quickly. Me, my husband and 2 sons left for my new opportunity. Before we left, I sold the house and all the gifts I got from Sugar. I left the vehicle outside his home one day and I told my husband that I returned it to the bank. I felt so light and relieved. I confessed all my sins to God and became a Christian. I am now expecting my daughter with my husband. My husband is also teaching at the same school as me and our sons are doing very well. My mother is currently living with us too. I could have died at the hands of my sugar daddy but God delivered me.

Identity Withheld