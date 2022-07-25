St. James Man Arrested for Breaches of the Firearm Act

One man has been arrested following the seizure of a firearm and several rounds of ammunition in Maroon Town, St. James on Saturday, July 23.

Reports from the Spring Mount Police are that about 9:00 p.m., a team of officers was conducting a patrol along the Maroon Town main road when the suspect was seen acting in a manner that aroused their suspicion. He was accosted, searched and a strap bag he had in his possession was searched and found to contain one Browning 9mm pistol with a magazine affixed containing six 9mm rounds of ammunition.

The weapon was seized and he was taken into custody.

His particulars are being withheld pending further investigations.

