Swift Action of the Police Led to Arrest of Three Robbers in St. Catherine

Swift action of the Police led to the apprehension of the three accused in the July 20, 2022 robbery on Madrid Avenue, Cumberland, Portmore, St. Catherine.

Charged are;

20-year-old Chadrick Henry, otherwise called ‘Chad’, a labourer of Quarry district, Albionin St. Thomas

21-year-old Akeem Wilson of Pondside, Yallahs also in St. Thomas

26-year-old Rojay Welch, a labourer of Commission Road, Kingston

Reports from the St. Catherine South detectives are that about 6:00 p.m., the complainant and her grand-daughter were walking along the mentioned roadway when they were pounced upon by armed men, who alighted from a motorcar. The culprits then proceeded to rob the complainant of cash among other personal items, before fleeing the scene. The child managed to escape unhurt. An alarm was raised and the Police were alerted. The motorcar was intercepted in the Marine Park area of Portmore, St. Catherine with three men aboard. They were apprehended and taken into custody.

They were charged on Saturday, July 23 for Illegal Possession of Firearm and two counts of Robbery with Aggravation after they were positively pointed out by the complainant and a question and answer interview conducted in the presence of their attorney.