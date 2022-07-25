‘Devil’ Charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition in Clarendon

Twenty-eight-year-old Steven Rhoden, otherwise called ‘Devil’, a mechanic of Red Pond district, Fraser’s Content, St. Catherine was arrested and charged following an incident that occurred in Shearer’s Heights, Clarendon on Tuesday, July 12.

Reports from the May Pen Police are that about 1:30 p.m., Rhoden and another man posing as Police officers, held up and robbed the complainant of one Toyota Wish motorcar valued about JM$ 1.3 million, a cellular phone, cash amounting to JM$ 37 000 and US$ 190. Rhoden and his accomplice then forced the man into a Toyota Pardo motor vehicle and left with him against his will.

The complainant was subsequently thrown from the motor vehicle in the vicinity of Bodles, St. Catherine. Rhoden was later arrested and subsequently charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition, Robbery with Aggravation and Kidnapping.

His court date is being finalized.

