Three Rifles, One Handgun, Seized in St James

The St James police are reporting that they have seized three high powered rifles, and a handgun, during an operation carried out at Dooney Corner in Salt Spring, St James, on Thursday, August 10.
Reports by the police are that about 9:30am, an operation was carried out at a section of Dooney Corner in search of wanted man Robert Calvert, otherwise called ‘Ziggy’ , and who is wanted for Shooting at the Police.
During a search of the area, the lawmen discovered the three rifles, and the handgun, which were found hidden in bushes.
Acting Commanding Officer for St James, Superintendent Erron Samuels, stated that in targeting one of the parish’s most wanted men, the police were able to disarm his gang, with the seizure of the four weapons.
Samuels assured residents that the police will continue to disarm gunmen and gangs, and also that the objective of the police is to have residents in Montego Bay, and St James feeling safe.