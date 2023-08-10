Sangster’s International Airport Runaway, Closed

The management at the Sangster’s International Airport in Montego Bay, St James, has reported that the runaway at the airport has been closed temporarily, due to work being carried out on the runaway.
“The decision was made in order to prioritise the safety of all operators. At the moment, we are collaborating closely with all parties involved to expedite the reopening of the runaway as soon as possible as it confirmed to be safe,” the release stated.
Hundreds of passengers could be seen walking in and around the Sangster’s International Airport in wait for flights arriving from all over the world.
Several flights from the United States including one which is transporting the Reggae Girls delegation has also been delayed, and have not been allowed to fly to Montego Bay.