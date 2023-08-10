Pushcart Handyman Stabbed to Death in Downtown Montego Bay

The Barnett Street police in Montego Bay, St James, has commenced a probe into Wednesday night’s stabbing death of a push cart handyman in the inner city.

So far the deceased has been identified only as ‘Steven or Akeem’ , of no fixed address.

Reports are that shortly after 10:30pm, ‘Steven’ who is believed to be in his late teen or early twenties, was sleeping on the sidewalk in the vicinity of Church Lane and Barnett Street intersection, when he was pounced upon by a man armed with a knife.

The accused reportedly stabbed ‘Akeem’ multiple times before fleeing the scene.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, the victim was discovered lying in a pool of blood, with multiple stab wounds to his body.

The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue for post mortem examination.

Akeem’ is known by many montegonians for his usual kind-hearted assistance which he frequently offers by pushing their load to any location around the second city.

