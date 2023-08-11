Trelawny Police Name Person of Interest in Murder of 15-Year-Old Jamilla Cole

The police in the parish of Trelawny have named Tyrese Brown, as a Person of Interest in the murder of 15-year-old Jamilla Cole, who was killed at her home in Albert Town, on Monday, August 7.

Brown, who is also called ‘ Cheap Man’ or  ‘TJ’ is being asked to turn himself over to the police immediately.

Head of Trelawny Police, Deputy Superintendent, Winston Milton, is appealing to residents to share their knowledge on the incident with the police.

Superintendent Milton also related that two other suspects are presently in police custody, but their identities are being withheld pending further investigation.

Persons with information that could assist the police in locating the accused, are being asked to contact the Trelawny police, Police Emergency 119, Crime Stop 811 , or the nearest police station.

