Man Charged with Murder at Kingston 13

26-year-old Javorie Mcleish, of Spanish Town Road in Kingston 11, has been charged with the murder of 48-year-old Trevor Williams, otherwise called ‘Pedro’ , a welder of Spanish Town Road, who was shot and killed on Thursday, June 29.
Reports are that about 5:00pm, Williams and another man were at a location in the community, when Mcleish alighted from a motor vehicle and opened fire hitting them, before driving away from the scene.
The police were summoned and upon arrival, Williams and the other man were rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead, and the other man treated.
Following an investigation, Mcleish was arrested and subsequently charged on Wednesday, August 9, with Murder, Wounding With Intent, Possession of Prohibited Weapon, Unauthorized Possession of Ammunition, and using a Prohibited Weapon to Commit a Felony.