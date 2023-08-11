Man Held in St James Immediately after Stabbing another Man to Death

A man who reportedly stabbed another man to death along Claude Clarke Avenue in Montego Bay, St James, on Wednesday, August 9, was apprehended by the police, immediately after commiting the act.
The identity of the accused is being withheld pending him being charged, but he has been taken into custody for the murder of 43-year-old Lincoln Green, a bar Manager of Claude Clarke Avenue address.
Reports are that about 6:30pm, residents in the Claude Clarke Avenue area saw the accused man stabbing Green, and alerted the police.
A team of officers responded swiftly, resulting in the accused being apprehend.
Green was discovered lying in a pool of blood on his verandah, with multiple stab wounds to his upper body.
He was transported to the Cornwall Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.