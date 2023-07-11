Manchester Man Charged with Wounding

Detectives attached to the Mandeville CIB Department have laid criminal charges against 38-year-old Shimray Hunter, of Walderston, Manchester , with Wounding with Intent, following an incident which occurred in Walderston square in the parish, on Monday, July 10.
Reports are that about 5:00pm, a car wash worker was on the job, when an argument developed between him and Hunter.
Hunter reportedly brandished a knife which he used to stab the complaint multiple times.
The wounded man was taken to hospital where he was treated and admitted, The accused was later taken into custody by the police and subsequently charged.

