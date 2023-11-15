Manchester Labourer Charged with Possession of Identity Information

Thirty-one-year-old Nicholas Harvey a labourer of Bellaire District,
Bellefield in Manchester has been charged with Possession of Identity Information following the
discovery of several files at his home on Wednesday, November 8.
Reports from the Mandeville police are that about 11:50 a.m., a team carried out an operation at
the address. A search was conducted and a laptop computer was discovered with multiple files
containing the names, addresses, foreign phone numbers, and social security numbers of people
living in other countries.
Harvey was taken into custody and was subsequently charged on Monday, November 13. He is
slated to attend the Manchester Parish Court on Wednesday, January 24.
