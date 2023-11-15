Manchester Taxi Operator Charged With Rape And Grievous Sex Assault

Forty-five-year-old taxi operator Duval Sterling of McKinley Drive,
Mandeville, Manchester, was slapped with Rape and Grievous Sexual Assault following an
incident in Greenvale district in the parish September 2019.
Reports are that a female boarded his taxi to go home. While en route, he sped past her gate and
took her to a secluded area of the community, where he sexually assaulted her. The woman
reported the matter to the police, and the Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and
Child Abuse (CISOCA) launched an investigation.
Sterling was taken into custody on Monday, November 13, and charges were laid against him.
His court date is being finalised.
