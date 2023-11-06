Detectives assigned to the Manchester Division have charged three men in
relation to two separate shooting incidents in Huddersfield district and on the Savoy main road in
the parish on Friday, October 13.
Charged with two counts of murder, conspiracy to murder, robbery with aggravation, possession
of prohibited weapon, using a prohibited weapon to commit a Felony and unlawful wounding
are
Twenty-four-year-old Alex Brown, otherwise called ‘Bines’ of York Town in Clarendon
and Ticky Ticky district,
Twenty-six-year-old Oshane Reid, otherwise called ‘Bus Head’, deliveryman of Lyns
Avenue, Christiana, and
Twenty-five-year-old Tarrio Wright otherwise called ‘Alkaline’, labourer of Chudleigh
district, all in Manchester.
Reports are that about 10:00 p.m., Brown, Reid, Wright and their accomplice, armed with
handguns, started their rampage at a business establishment on the Savoy main road. They entered
the establishment, held up the patrons, and robbed them of cash and other personal belongings.
Thirty-year-old Dwayne Carter otherwise called ‘Dunes’, a construction worker of Job Lane in
Christiana, in the parish was shot dead when he resisted one of the attackers. The gunmen then
fled in a stolen motor vehicle.
Three Manchester Men Charged After Gun Attacks
Detectives assigned to the Manchester Division have charged three men in