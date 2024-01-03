Manchester man Charged with Several Offences

The Mandeville Police has arrested and charged one man with several offences
after a foiled robbery attempt and a shoot out with the Police in Comfort District in the parish on
New Years Eve.
Charged is 20-year-old Tyrese Smile otherwise called ‘Cuz’, ‘Swible’ or ‘Baps’ Construction
Worker of Heartease District, Mandeville Manchester. He was charged with Assault with Intent
to Rob, Assault at Common Law, Non-fatal shooting of male suspect and Unauthorized
Possession of Firearm and Ammunition.
Reports are that about 3:45 p.m., Smile and a man drove to a mini mart in the metioned area when
an argument developed with another man and a tussle ensued. Officers who were on patrol saw
what was happening and attempted to intervened, when they Smile opned gunfire at them.
Smile and his accomplice escaped. Soon after the Police received information that Smile was
being treat at the hospital for gunshot injuries. He wsas accosted and gave lawmen information on
the whereabouts of the firearm.
One Glock 17 9mm pistol with a magazine containing seventeen 9mm rounds was recovered. He
was subsequently arrested and charged.
His court dated is being finalized.