Twenty-one-year-old Nassane Gordon otherwise called ‘Terie’ of
Broadleaf district in Manchester was charged with two counts of Robbery with Aggravation and
Possession of Prohibited Weapon following an armed robbery at a financial institution in Porus
in the parish on Thursday, November 07.
Reports from the Mandeville Police are that about 4:00 p.m., Gordon and another man, both
armed with guns entered the establishment, held up the employees. The proceeded to rob them of
cash amounting to JMD $810,000 and two cellphones valued at $JMD 75,000. The men then
escaped in an awaiting motor vehicle.
Gordon was taken into custody and charged on Friday, November 10 after he was arrested during
an operation in a neighbouring parish.
He will appear in the Manchester Parish Court on Wednesday, November 15.
Manchester Man Charged
Twenty-one-year-old Nassane Gordon otherwise called ‘Terie’ of