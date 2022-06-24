Man Chases and Stabs Another Man After Accusing Him of Working Obeah on Him

A St. James man who allegedly chased and stabbed another man after accusing him of working obeah on him has found himself at the mercy of the St. James Parish Court.

Hopeton Haughton, 49, of Piggott Street, Mount Salem in the parish appeared in court yesterday on a charge of unlawful wounding.

The incident reportedly occured on Piggott Street on Octber 9, last year.

It is alleged that he complainant was standing outside when Haughton approached him while brandishing a knife.

The complainant fled in fear, but Haughton allegedly chased him with the knife and stabbed him in the neck and upper body before fleeing the scene.

The injured man crawled along the main road until he was assisted to the Cornwall Regional Hospital.

The police then searched for Haughton but were unable to locate him.

On June 8, he was apprehended at his home and brought in on a warrant.

Haughton’s lawyer, Karl Singh, claimed during his bail application that they had a disagreement on the day in question because his client was of the belief that the complainant was attempting to obeah him because of the candles he burns.

Concerning the police search for Haughton, the lawyer claimed in court that he was not trying to elude the cops. According to Singh, his client leaves for work in Westmoreland at 5:00 a.m. and returns home late at night.

“He is not a flight risk, and he is no danger to his community or the complainant,’ Singh added.

As a result of the lawyer’s assertion that the parties knew one another, Alternative Dispute Resolution was also suggested.

The presiding parish judge, however, ruled that he was not a good candidate for bail and remanded him in police custody until July 8.