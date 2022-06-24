Minor Among Several Charged in Lottery Scam Bust

Lottery Scamming

Following a major joint police-military operation in Great Pond, St. Ann today, seven persons were arrested and five high-end motor vehicles were seized.

A minor is among those detained.

Three BMWs, a Mark X, and a Toyota Crown were seized during the raid. Also, 10 cell phones and 2 laptops were seized.

According to reports, between 5:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m., a joint police-military operation conducted by the Lottery Scam Task Force searched several properties in Great Pond Estate in the parish.

Several people in custody have been charged with violating the Law Reform (Fraudulent Transactions) Act and possessing personal information.

A 27-year-old businessman, two 22-year-old men, and a 17-year-old are among those charged. They are all from the parish of St Ann. The remaining detainees will be questioned by the police.

The identities of those who have been taken into custody are being withheld pending the completion of additional investigations by the Lottery Scams Task Force.

