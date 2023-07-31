Westmoreland Police Officer Killed After Motorcycle Collided with Cow

A police officer tragically lost his after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a cow in Little London, Westmoreland on Sunday.

He has been identified as Constable Tajay Ebanks of the Traffic Department, Westmoreland Division.

According to reports, at approximately 8:15 PM, Ebanks was riding his motorcycle on the New Hope main route in Little London when it was alleged that a cow entered his path, leading to a collision.

Ebanks, who sustained severe injuries, was immediately transported to the Savanna-la-Mar General Hospital, where he later succumbed during the course of medical treatment.

