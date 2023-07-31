American Nurse and Child Abducted in Haiti

American Nurse and Child Abducted: A nurse from the United States and her child have been abducted in Haiti.
According to a Christian aid charity with which she is affiliated.
El Roi Haiti has issued a statement indicating that Alix Dorsainvil was working in a community ministry situated in close proximity to Port-au-Prince at the time of her abduction.
The United States Department of State is cognizant of the reports and maintains regular communication with the authorities in Haiti.
Haitian officials have made a formal appeal to the international community for assistance in addressing the pervasive influence of armed gangs within the nation.
Mrs. Dorsainvil is the spouse of Sandro Dorsainvil, the director and founder of El Roi Haiti. The age and gender of the child are currently unknown.
The charitable organization has also stated that it is actively engaged in efforts to ensure the safe return of the individuals in question.
The incident has taken place shortly after the United States issued a level-four advisory, strongly advising against travel to the island due to concerns regarding kidnapping, crime, civil unrest, and inadequate healthcare infrastructure.