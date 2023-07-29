Alkaline, Charly Black, Libianca & Skinny Fabulous to headline New Rules Festival, New York.  

New York, New York (Shuzzr) – New Era Productions, with Reggae-Dancehall artiste Alkaline, are pleased to officially announce that the next staging of New Rules Festival will be held in New York on September 3rd, 2023, at the Mount Vernon Memorial Stadium, north of the borough of Bronx (Westchester County).
Since the initial staging in 2017, which saw over 30,000 patrons in concert to witness Alkaline’s performance, the festival has executed four successful stagings in New York, Florida, and Jamaica. This overwhelming support speaks to the artiste’s grasp on the genre, a testament that resonates still. Yet, in Kingston, Jamaica, where Alkaline held his most recent staging last year, July 2022, the artiste drew a historic crowd, rivaling any previous dancehall one-night festivals in the Caribbean.
Alkaline, whom Givenchy named the male face for its Spring-Summer 2023 men’s collection, will bring not just his extensive catalog of music but a bit of the chic-couture streetwear, capturing the city’s vibrant culture and trendy fashion blended with music.
Artiste Line-up & Event Details
The New York staging will see acts such as Gold & Diamond Certified reggae-dancehall artiste Charly Black, Cameroonian American Afrobeat recording artiste Libianca, and St Vincent and Grenadines soca neo-prince Skinny Fabulous as headliners. Other announced acts are 1SkiMask, Tallup, Scrptiid, TopRo, and BillyB.
“New York has been waiting, and Labor Day weekend in New York City is the perfect time for New Rules Festival and The Man Himself, Alkaline. Everyone knows the caliber of showcase New Era Productions executes, and with this upcoming staging, we are raising the bar yet again. Our show’s platform has always catered to giving established and upcoming artistes a platform to shine, and this year will be no different; look at the names,” states Kereena Beckford, Alkaline’s Manager/Event Organizer.
Given the anticipation of the mentioned acts, the New Era Productions team would like to ask our patrons to come out early. Gates open at noon, with showtime commencing at 3 pm. Those who want to purchase tickets can do so online at http://www.ticketgateway.com/newrulesnewyork, with no physical tickets being sold.
We would also like to remind the public that the New Rules Festival is weapons-free. Ticket holders must be 16 to enter the venue and 21 years or older to drink alcohol. Drink Responsibly! Local law enforcement and private security teams will handle disruptive behavior at the venue, both inside and outside.
For promotional pictures, videos, and facts surrounding New Rules Festival New York 2023, visit NEW RULES FESTIVAL NYC, and media members wishing to garner media accreditation can do so at MEDIA ACCREDITATION.
Media Accreditation closes on August 5th, 2023.
#Alkaline #NewRulesFestivalNYC