Skerrit Bwoy is having a Jesus Party

Leave a Comment / By / August 11, 2023

Electric Gospel artiste, Skerrit Bwoy, continues to dominate Dance and Electronic music with his series of Jesus Party albums. He now takes promotion up a notch by presenting a Jesus Party International Flag Night event this coming Sunday, August 13, in New York.

The year 2023 has proven to be very successful for Skerrit Bwoy with chart-topping success and even after suffering from an illness that required surgery, the former Dancehall daggering king is not letting anything stop him from spreading God’s word. Skerrit Bwoy is pushing forward with Jesus Party by any means necessary.

The event will be held at the Launching Pad Church in Mount Vernon from 6pm to 10pm EST. It will feature performances by Kevin Downswell, Emrand Henry, Clifford Gray, Neena, Odane Whilby, Trtl, Ambassador Harvey, DJ Ty King, DJ Apache Finga and the energetic Skerrit Bwoy himself. It’s an evening of music from around the world so everyone should come out in their numbers with their flags ready to represent their culture.

Tickets are still available on his website at www.skerritbwoy.com and for more information on Jesus Party, follow Skerrit Bwoy on Instagram @skerritbwoy or contact his PR, Lesley Hayles @lesleyodyssey for features, interviews and other business inquiries.

Leave a Reply

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com

%d bloggers like this: