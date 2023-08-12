Skerrit Bwoy is having a Jesus Party

Electric Gospel artiste, Skerrit Bwoy, continues to dominate Dance and Electronic music with his series of Jesus Party albums. He now takes promotion up a notch by presenting a Jesus Party International Flag Night event this coming Sunday, August 13, in New York.
The year 2023 has proven to be very successful for Skerrit Bwoy with chart-topping success and even after suffering from an illness that required surgery, the former Dancehall daggering king is not letting anything stop him from spreading God’s word. Skerrit Bwoy is pushing forward with Jesus Party by any means necessary.
The event will be held at the Launching Pad Church in Mount Vernon from 6pm to 10pm EST. It will feature performances by Kevin Downswell, Emrand Henry, Clifford Gray, Neena, Odane Whilby, Trtl, Ambassador Harvey, DJ Ty King, DJ Apache Finga and the energetic Skerrit Bwoy himself. It’s an evening of music from around the world so everyone should come out in their numbers with their flags ready to represent their culture.
Tickets are still available on his website at www.skerritbwoy.com and for more information on Jesus Party, follow Skerrit Bwoy on Instagram @skerritbwoy or contact his PR, Lesley Hayles @lesleyodyssey for features, interviews and other business inquiries.