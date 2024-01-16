Media Personality Krystal Tomlinson Surprises Fans with Engagement

Kingston, Jamaica — Media personality Krystal Tomlinson thrilled her Instagram followers with the announcement of her surprise engagement during a birthday celebration for her partner.
Initially, the highlight seemed to be a hidden PS5, but the day unfolded into a more significant surprise. Tomlinson, former girlfriend of Beenie Man, joyfully accepted the proposal, describing her partner’s love as lightning in her soul. The engagement comes just two weeks after Beenie Man’s proposal to Camille Lee.
Tomlinson expressed excitement for a lifetime of treating each other as sacred gifts.