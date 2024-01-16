Media Personality Krystal Tomlinson Surprises Fans with Engagement

Leave a Comment / By / January 16, 2024

Kingston, Jamaica — Media personality Krystal Tomlinson thrilled her Instagram followers with the announcement of her surprise engagement during a birthday celebration for her partner.

Krystal Tomlinson

Initially, the highlight seemed to be a hidden PS5, but the day unfolded into a more significant surprise. Tomlinson, former girlfriend of Beenie Man, joyfully accepted the proposal, describing her partner’s love as lightning in her soul. The engagement comes just two weeks after Beenie Man’s proposal to Camille Lee.

Tomlinson expressed excitement for a lifetime of treating each other as sacred gifts.

Leave a Reply

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com

Never miss a beat!

Interested in getting blog post updates? Simply click the button below to stay in the loop!