Pennsylvania Woman Arrested in Toddler’s Death, Accused of Poisoning with Household Items

Leave a Comment / By / January 16, 2024

Pennsylvania Woman Arrested: 20-year-old Alesia Owens, was arrested and charged, in connection with the June 2023 death of Iris Alfera, her boyfriend’s 1-year-old daughter.

Prosecutors allege Owens researched fatal household products for children and poisoned the toddler, leading to charges including criminal homicide.

Pennsylvania Woman Arrested for death of 1-year-old Iris Rita Alfera

According to reports, emergency responders found Iris unresponsive at her father’s New Castle home on June 25. Despite medical efforts, she died at UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh on June 29.

Autopsy results indicated organ failure due to acetone poisoning.

Investigators discovered Owens’ web searches related to child poisoning, including phrases like “beauty products poisonous to kids.” Owens is in Owens County Jail after being denied bail.

Also read: Another Suspect Arrested For Kidnapping\Murder Of Paulwell’s Daughter And Her Mother

Leave a Reply

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com

Never miss a beat!

Interested in getting blog post updates? Simply click the button below to stay in the loop!