Pennsylvania Woman Arrested in Toddler’s Death, Accused of Poisoning with Household Items

Pennsylvania Woman Arrested: 20-year-old Alesia Owens, was arrested and charged, in connection with the June 2023 death of Iris Alfera, her boyfriend’s 1-year-old daughter.
Prosecutors allege Owens researched fatal household products for children and poisoned the toddler, leading to charges including criminal homicide.
According to reports, emergency responders found Iris unresponsive at her father’s New Castle home on June 25. Despite medical efforts, she died at UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh on June 29.
Autopsy results indicated organ failure due to acetone poisoning.
Investigators discovered Owens’ web searches related to child poisoning, including phrases like “beauty products poisonous to kids.” Owens is in Owens County Jail after being denied bail.
