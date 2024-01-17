Desperate for Bedroom Action in My Marriage

Dear McKoy: Desperate for Bedroom Action – I’m facing a real struggle in my marriage for nearly 5 years now, and the  frustration reach a point where it turn into pure resentment. My wife refuse to have sex with me, and every time I try to talk about it, it’s like my voice echo in the wilderness. Right now, I’m contemplating to stop giving her money because my needs aren’t being fulfilled. I know its childish, but she pushed me to this point.

I am also beginning to get suspicious, because if she is not giving me sex, she must be giving someone else.  I used to  cringe at the thought of her with  another man, but now I reach a point where I almost wish she did have an affair just to justify me seeking comfort elsewhere.

I am desperate and lost, not knowing how to tackle this problems and keep my sanity.  Seeking some guidance.

Dear W. S: I’m sorry to hear about the challenges you’re facing in your marriage. It’s crucial to have an open and honest conversation with your wife about your feelings and concerns. If communication becomes difficult, consider seeking help from a couples therapist or marriage counselor who can provide professional guidance. Take time to reflect on both your needs and explore possible compromises.

While financial concerns can add stress, try to separate them from emotional issues for a more constructive discussion. If suspicions are causing distress, address them openly with your wife to build trust and understanding. Remember to prioritize your own well-being, and consider seeking support through individual counseling. Reevaluate your expectations for the relationship and work together to find realistic solutions.

Seeking professional advice can provide tailored guidance and support based on the specifics of your situation. It’s okay to seek help during challenging times, and taking proactive steps can lead to positive changes in your relationship.

