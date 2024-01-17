Shenseea Addresses Rumors Surrounding Rvssian Fallout

Shenseea Addresses Rumors: In a recent turn of events, dancehall sensation Shenseea appears to have responded to comments made by producer Rvssian, setting social media abuzz with speculation. Rvssian disclosed on the Let’s Be Honest Podcast that he and Shenseea haven’t spoken in two years, citing differences in their visions for her career.
During an Instagram Live session on Saturday (Jan 12), Shenseea, without explicitly naming Rvssian, alluded to the ongoing controversy, revealing she has “been getting mad hate” but remains resilient through prayer. Emphasizing the unreliability of everything seen on the internet, she hinted at addressing the issues she has been holding back when the time is right.
It’s worth noting that Shenseea continues to be signed to Rvssian’s Rich Immigrants imprint in collaboration with Interscope Records, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the unfolding drama. As fans eagerly await further details, the dancehall queen seems poised to share her side of the story in due course. Stay tuned for more updates on this unfolding entertainment saga.