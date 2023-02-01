Shenseea Enjoys Downtime in Steamy Jacuzzi

Dancehall artist Shenseea shared clips from a steamy jacuzzi dip she took recently.
Clad in a black two piece, she gently makes her way into the outdoor jacuzzi which seemed pre-heated based on the steam emanating from it.
She looked relaxed more than ever, quite the opposite of the usual workaholic singer.
Shen has left many of her fans in awe of her physique in just a few seconds.
“She so fine lawwwddd ” one fan replied.
“Beautiful from head to Toe ” another said.
“Who do you think you are…because you are exactly who you think you are”
Shenseea is reportedly working on her sophomore album to be released soon.
It was also recently announced that she will be making her debut at mega music festival Coachella in April.
Shenseea, whose career started in 2016 with Jiggle Jiggle and exploded with Loodi, has come a long way since. The 26-year-old’s extensive portfolio has seen her working with some big names like Shaggy, Sean Paul and Megan Thee Stallion, and stands as an impressive roadmap of the Blessed singer’s slow but deliberate transition to Pop, all while keeping her finger on the pulse of Dancehall.