Popcaan Featured on Billboard in Toronto

Dancehall artist Popcaan has been featured in a billboard right above the Toronto Eaton Centre in Canada.
The Billboard is geared towards advertising his latest album Great Is He (#GIHE).
The project was officially released on January 27 and featured Toni-Ann Singh, Burna Boy and OVO rapper Drake.
This new level of success comes all while Popcaan is still trying to get his US visa to visit the country for the first time. A petition was started online at change.org to get 1000 people to sign.
Since he emerged on the music scene more than a decade ago, Popcaan has collaborated with a slew of international acts including Melissa Steel, Jorja Smith, Naughty Boy, The Gorillaz, Jamie xx and Young Thug, Burna Boy, Davido, Maroon 5, Drake, Snoop Lion, Giggs, and AlunaGeorge.
He has scored hit songs on the British chart including Kisses For Breakfast, I’m in Control, Should’ve Been Me and Saturnz Barz.
Post Malone, whose real name is Austin Richard Post, has gained acclaim for blending genres and sub-genres of hip hop, pop, R&B, and trap.
He began his music career in 2011. Four years later, he gained recognition with his debut single White Iverson which peaked at number 14 on the US Billboard Hot 100.