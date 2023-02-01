Valiant says Bruk Days are over in New Song

Dancehall artist Valiant has released a brand new track to close out January titled Bruk Days.
Ironically, the track speaks of his new earned riches and how his mother is benefitting with a house.
“You Should A Badmind Me,
Inna Me Bruk Days..
Mommy House Upstairs,
Me Know She Nah Complain..
You Should A Bad Mind Me,
Inna Me Bruk Days..
Mommy House Upstairs Me Know,
She Nah Complain..
Yeah Complain..
I’m Glad I’m A Driver,
I’m Still A Survivor..
A Wull Heap A Fight When You Arise,
But A Prayer’s A Fight Back Yes.
I’m Still Reading My Smile,
I Know Them Yah..
Heart Dirty And It Hurt Me..
You Should A Bad Mind Me,
Inna Me Bruk Days..
Mommy House Upstairs,
Me Know She Nah Complain..” he sings soulfully.
The music video is already inching closer to 257,000 views on YouTube and is ranked 23rd.
Dancehall artist Valiant earned a new level of stardom just about three months ago and was recently named as one of Vogue’s nine “musicians set to take over in 2023”.
Valiant, given name Raheem Bowes, rose to stardom with his ‘kotch e hat’ phrase on TikTok, ultimately becoming the first artiste to have five songs simultaneously topping the country’s YouTube chart.
Valiant is known for hits such as Dunce Cheque, Speed Off, Siance, North Carolina, Narcissistic, Barbies, Glock 40, and St Mary, among others.