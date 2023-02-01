Popular Architect Shot Dead in St Andrew

Popular Architect Shot Dead: The man who was fatally shot in the Half Way Tree area of St. Andrew on Tuesday evening has been identified.
Dead is 42-year-old Euhon Darling, a popular architect of Charlton Road, Kingston 8.
According to the police, at around 6:30 p.m., Darling was traveling along Skibo Avenue in his white Nissan X Trail sport utility vehicle, heading towards Cargill Avenue, when a motorcycle with two men approached and the pillion opened fire, hitting Darling in the head.
The SUV subsequently crashed into a wall, and the assailant then went in front of the crashed vehicle and repeatedly shot Darling in the upper body, before fleeing the scene.
Darling was pronounced dead at hospital.
Investigations continue.