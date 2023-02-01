Tivoli Woman Charged Following Gun and Ammo Seizure

A woman who was allegedly found on Sunday with an illegal firearm and more than 40 rounds of ammo has been charged by police.
32-year-old Jodyann Lawes, who lives in Tivoli Gardens, Kingston, has been charged with illegal possession of a prohibited weapon and unauthorized possession of ammunition.
Lawes was reportedly observed walking with a black bag slung around her neck at around 5:15 p.m., while a funeral was being held.
The accused was approached by a joint police and military team on mobile patrol in Tivoli Gardens, at the intersection of Dee Cee and Chang avenues.
A Stoeger Cougar pistol and 41 rounds of ammunition were reportedly discovered inside the bag after it was searched. She was arrested and later charged following further investigations.
Lawes’ court date is being finalized.