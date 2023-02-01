Female Security Guard Found Chopped to Death in Hanover

Detectives attached to the Lucea Police Department in Hanover, are carrying out investigations into the death of a female security guard who was chopped to death at her home in Lucea, Hanover, on Wednesday morning.
She has been identified as 23-year-old Shauna Rhule, a security officer who was employed by NETS Security Company at Ocean Point, Lucea.
Reports are that shortly after 12:00 a.m. on Wednesday, residents came upon Rhule’s body, which was lying outside her house along Fort Chorlette Drive, in Lucea, and summoned the police.
The lawmen visited the scene, and it was discovered that Rhule had multiple chops all over her body.
The scene was processed, and her body removed to the morgue for postmortem examination.