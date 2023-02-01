Airport Worker Charged in Connection with Cocaine Seizure in Montego Bay, St James

The Freeport police in Montego Bay, St James, charged 33-year-old Jermaine Scott in relations to the seizure of over 2.5 kilograms of cocaine which was Sangster’s International Airport in Montego Bay, on Sunday.
Scott who was charged on Monday in the presence of his attorney, is now facing charges of possession of cocaine, conspiracy to export cocaine and attempting to export cocaine.
Reports are that about 11:50am, Scott who is employed to the airport was on the job when he was accosted after seeing acting in a suspicious manner.
He was searched by members of the Narcotics Division and Customs Contraband Enforcement Team and the drug which has an estimate street value of US$-125,000 found in his possession.