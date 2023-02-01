16-Year-Old Girl Suspected to Have Committed Suicide in St Catherine

A 16-Year-old girl is suspected to have committed suicide in Braeton community in St Catherine, on Tuesday afternoon.
Reports are that about 6:00pm, the girl’s mother who was not at home, returned to the house and discovered her body hanging inside the room of the house.
Detectives attached to the St Catherine South police department were called to the scene and the teenage girl was discovered hanging from a piece of cord which was tied to a section of the roof inside the house.
The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue.