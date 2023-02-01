Man Shot and Killed in Montego Bay

A man was shot and killed along St James Street in Montego Bay, St James on Tuesday night.
The identity of the deceased has not yet being released by the police.
Reports are that about 7:00pm, the victim who is said to be a popular Montego Bay vendor, was sitting on a chair in the vicinity of Shoes Market and Sangster’s Book Store, when he was ambushed and shot multiple times by armed men.
The Barnett Street police were alerted and upon arrival the victim was found in a slumped position, still sitting on the chair with multiple gunshot wounds.