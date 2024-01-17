Jada Kingdom Breaks Promise and Fires Back at Stefflon Don in Diss Track Drama

In a surprising twist, Jada Kingdom, boasting over 2.9 million Instagram followers, has broken her promise not to respond to Stefflon Don and released a track titled ‘Accept Dat.’
Despite some fans labeling the response as “weak,” the move comes just a day after she reviewed Stefflon Don’s diss track ‘Dead Gal Talking’ on an Instagram Live session, stating it didn’t agitate her enough to warrant a reply.
Stefflon London has questioned whether Jada Kingdom’s response is a prank. Following a week of exchanging lyrical jabs allegedly over tensions involving Afrobeats star Burna Boy, online users have already declared Stefflon Don the winner, turning this bitter beef into a social media spectacle with both artists airing their dirty laundry.
The unfolding drama keeps fans eagerly anticipating the next chapter in this musical showdown.