Jada Kingdom Breaks Promise and Fires Back at Stefflon Don in Diss Track Drama

In a surprising twist, Jada Kingdom, boasting over 2.9 million Instagram followers, has broken her promise not to respond to Stefflon Don and released a track titled ‘Accept Dat.’

Despite some fans labeling the response as “weak,” the move comes just a day after she reviewed Stefflon Don’s diss track ‘Dead Gal Talking’ on an Instagram Live session, stating it didn’t agitate her enough to warrant a reply.

Stefflon London has questioned whether Jada Kingdom’s response is a prank. Following a week of exchanging lyrical jabs allegedly over tensions involving Afrobeats star Burna Boy, online users have already declared Stefflon Don the winner, turning this bitter beef into a social media spectacle with both artists airing their dirty laundry.

The unfolding drama keeps fans eagerly anticipating the next chapter in this musical showdown.

Leak Sex Tape/Jada Kingdom Publicly Reveal She is a Lesbian

